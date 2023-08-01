Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan Bhosale (Shakti Arora) trying to do his best and not give Savi Chavan (Bhavika Sharma) admission in his reputed institute. However Savi is so determined that she is all set to answer at the fiery interview panel that has been set for her.

The coming episode will see Savi brave through the tough questions set by Ishaan and others in the interview panel. She will do well in all the kind of tough questions that Ishaan would have planned for her. While Shantanu will be thrilled, Ishaan and others will not be. When Ishaan will see that Savi has done very well in the interview he will introduce a new way to test her. He will bend his own rules and will challenge her on the basketball court for a match between them.

Will Savi be able to outshine Ishaan at a game where he is good?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

