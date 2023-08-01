ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Ishaan challenging Savi for a game at the basketball court in order to give her admission.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 13:07:58
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi 839599

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan Bhosale (Shakti Arora) trying to do his best and not give Savi Chavan (Bhavika Sharma) admission in his reputed institute. However Savi is so determined that she is all set to answer at the fiery interview panel that has been set for her.

The coming episode will see Savi brave through the tough questions set by Ishaan and others in the interview panel. She will do well in all the kind of tough questions that Ishaan would have planned for her. While Shantanu will be thrilled, Ishaan and others will not be. When Ishaan will see that Savi has done very well in the interview he will introduce a new way to test her. He will bend his own rules and will challenge her on the basketball court for a match between them.

Will Savi be able to outshine Ishaan at a game where he is good?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie's innocence 839571
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie’s innocence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets back home; expresses his wish 839548
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets back home; expresses his wish
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's golden advice for Kavya 839523
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s golden advice for Kavya
I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni 839506
I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 839435
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 – 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha's Teej fast in jail 839286
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha’s Teej fast in jail
Latest Stories
Balaji Telefilm’s Dream Girl 2 Unveils Jaw-Dropping Poster - Ayushmann Khurrana Shines as Pooja - Trailer out today 839583
Balaji Telefilm’s Dream Girl 2 Unveils Jaw-Dropping Poster – Ayushmann Khurrana Shines as Pooja – Trailer out today
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to explore international boundaries! 839580
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to explore international boundaries!
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain 839563
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain
Opinion: Our Top Three Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 839536
Opinion: Our Top Three Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2
Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger 839524
Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger
Producer Prerna Arora On Her Adventures In Bollywood, So far 839511
Producer Prerna Arora On Her Adventures In Bollywood, So far
Read Latest News