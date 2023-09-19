Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan throwing Savi out of the campus hostel. Why did he do so?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salvi) behaving totally out of her senses. While Savi, Shantanu and Ishaan were searching for her, Isha was found in their old home. Isha behaved as though she was around her son Ishu and was playing with him and feeding him food. The pathetic sight of the mother longing for her son gave tears to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Shantanu (Indraneel Bhattacharya). However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) who was moved, did not react. This pained Isha all the more. Shantanu expressed his decision to stay with Isha in their old home, which further broke the heart of Ishaan.

The coming episode will see Ishaan getting wild again as Isha is responsible for his house breaking again, and this time, she took his father too along with her. Savi will try to explain to Ishaan that his father has always lived for him and that he realizes that Isha needs him more now.

The coming episode will see more drama happening in the lives of Ishaan and Savi. Ishaan will accuse Savi of being characterless and will find a reason to throw her out of his college hostel.

Ishaan will be ruthless in sending Savi out of the college hostel in the wee hours of the night.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.