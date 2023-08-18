ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan knowing the entire truth and being determined in getting Savi justice.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 14:44:03
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) fighting for justice after she draws the entire college to listen to her words. Even the journalists assemble and demand an answer from the authorities of Bhosale Institute. Yashwant and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) told the media that if they find Ayush guilty, they will rusticate him from college. Savi was pained all the more as Ishaan again talked of proof. Savi will in the coming episode talk to Ishaan and tell him that all the proofs have been bought by the culprits and she will never get any proof to prove her point.

Savi’s words will hurt Ishaan all the more as he will wonder what could have gone wrong.

We wrote about Avni feeling guilty about the whole incident and confiding in Ishaan the entire truth. Ishaan will be shocked to know that Durva and Ayush not only ragged Savi but also Ayush misbehaved with Savi.

Ishaan will be shocked and will bring this to light before his entire family. Yashwant Bhosale will be heartbroken on hearing that girls from his own family could do this. Ishaan will vow to get justice for Savi and will yell at both Durva and Anvi for doing the wrong.

What will Ishaan’s next move be?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News