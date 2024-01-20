Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan weds Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being forced to take up the huge responsibility of marrying Savi (Bhavika Sharma). As we know, Harinee was in a critical state in the hospital, and she requested Ishaan to agree to her dying words about him marrying Savi. Ishaan who was about to get married to Reeva (Sumit Singh) was shocked to learn about Harinee’s demand.

We saw Harinee pressing Ishaan to give his consent to take care of Savi after her death. Ishaan who was already guilt-stricken being responsible for the deaths of Savi’s family, accepted Harinee’s request. Savi also got to know about Harinee’s dying wish.

In the coming episode, as the doctors will pronounce that Harinee is leaving them, Ishaan will do the unexpected. He will take Savi to a temple to marry her. The two of them will get married in the temple, which will be celebrating the wedding of Vittal and Rukmai. Ishaan and Savi will be married in the same muhurat and the temple people will claim that their wedding will be extremely successful.

Savi got to know about Harinee’s dying request to Ishaan and that he had agreed to it. She was emotional in her denial and asked Ishaan not to follow his promise.

How will this shocking twist turn the story around?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.