Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to leave Bhosale house; blames Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) meeting with an accident. Reeva (Sumit Singh) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) prayed for Ishaan’s well-being at the temple. Ishaan got conscious soon after Savi prayed at the temple and sent through the nurse, the medicinal leaf from the temple to be touched on Ishaan’s eyes.

The coming episode will see Ishaan being discharged and brought home. As we know, Savi and Reeva had an argument in the temple where Reeva blamed Savi for Ishaan’s accident. Savi got enraged and asked her, with what right was Reeva blaming her and staying in the house.

This particular question will trigger Reeva to move out of the Bhosale house. Reeva will pack her bags and will be about to leave when Surekha and Ishaan will stop her. Surekha will suspect Savi behind this act of Reeva. She will ask Reeva if Savi told her something to which Reeva will agree. Reeva will tell all that Savi was right in whatever she said, and that she has no right to stay in the house.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1140 1st March Written Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.