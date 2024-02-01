Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva questions Ishaan over her future

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) taking an injured Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to the hospital. As we know, a bullet was shot at Ishaan which Savi took on herself. With her being unconscious after getting hit on her hand, Ishaan took her to the hospital for treatment.

We saw Ishaan bringing Savi for the first time after marriage, to his home. He carried Savi in his arms and brought her home.

The coming episode will see Ishaan taking Savi to his room, as the whole family will object to it. Surekha will fight with Ishaan for Reeva’s (Sumit Singh) rights. Amidst all this, torn by the love of Ishaan, Reeva will also come to the Bhosale house as per the request of Surekha. Ishaan will categorically tell Reeva that she has to leave the house as it is not right on her part to stay here.

Reeva will remember that she has lost her biggest treasure, that is Ishaan and will question him about her future.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1110 31st January Written Episode Update

The Bhosales learnt about Ishaan getting shot. They were terrified that their name would come out.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.