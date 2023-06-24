Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai instils confidence in Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) being caught along with their families in the plane that has been hijacked by Ramakant’s men. We wrote about Sai and Virat exchanging chits as a result of which Sai secured possession of the gun from the dead Air Marshal’s leg. However, there will be a big twist seen in the coming episodes.

Geetanjali who will be a co-passenger along with Sai in the same plane, will turn out to be the boss in the whole hijacking mission. She will be the wife of Ramakant Poojary who will be determined to get her husband out of jail.

She will in the coming episode target Savi and keep the gun on her head. There will be a major scenario where Geetanjali will even shoot at Savi, and Sai and Virat will assume that Savi is dead. However, a jerk in her shooting the bullet will end up in Savi getting saved and the lady near Savi dying.

This incident will shake Savi from within. She will be traumatized and Sai will take her and sit in a corner on the flight and will talk to her. Sai will instil courage in the little girl by talking to her about bravery. She will tell Savi never to lose hope and keep fighting in life.

Will all this valuable advice keep Savi strong as she grows up?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

