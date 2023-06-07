Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) uniting Satya (Harshad Arora) with his father. As we know, Vijendra had a brain tumour which needed immediate surgery. Vijendra had a union with Amba and Satya, post which he got operated. Virat felt upset on seeing the happy union of Sai with her family. He believed that he was too late in confessing his love before Sai.

As we wrote, Virat applied to take a transfer at his work. Even when his family tried to stop him from going away from them, Virat took the transfer.

Now, the coming episode will see Sai handling this pressure and realizing that she will not be able to be without Virat. Sai will try desperately to meet Virat, but will get to know that he is already at the airport to go away.

Sai and Virat will have an emotional meet-up at the airport where finally Sai will confess her love before Virat.

Virat will be shocked as he would not have expected this to happen.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.