ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai confessing her feelings before Virat. This much-anticipated moment will turn tables in this love tale.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 15:15:27
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) uniting Satya (Harshad Arora) with his father. As we know, Vijendra had a brain tumour which needed immediate surgery. Vijendra had a union with Amba and Satya, post which he got operated. Virat felt upset on seeing the happy union of Sai with her family. He believed that he was too late in confessing his love before Sai.

As we wrote, Virat applied to take a transfer at his work. Even when his family tried to stop him from going away from them, Virat took the transfer.

Now, the coming episode will see Sai handling this pressure and realizing that she will not be able to be without Virat. Sai will try desperately to meet Virat, but will get to know that he is already at the airport to go away.

Sai and Virat will have an emotional meet-up at the airport where finally Sai will confess her love before Virat.

Virat will be shocked as he would not have expected this to happen.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Anupamaa Update: Ace singer Kumar Sanu to grace the show
Anupamaa Update: Ace singer Kumar Sanu to grace the show
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Latest Stories
Ananya Panday Wants To Be Small Again; Know Why
Ananya Panday Wants To Be Small Again; Know Why
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics
Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics
Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with Ashesh Sajnani
Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with Ashesh Sajnani
IWMBuzz Revisits The Legend Of Bhagat Singh As It Turns 21
IWMBuzz Revisits The Legend Of Bhagat Singh As It Turns 21
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl
Read Latest News