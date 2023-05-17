Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Satya realizing that he is in love with Sai. He will look for ways to express it to her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the rocket launcher track that put lives at stake. The Commissioner of Police was hit by a rocket launcher on his chest. Sai (Ayesha Singh) bravely held the rocket from coming out and creating a blast by covering it with her hand. Virat (Neil Bhatt) brought in the bomb squad to dismantle the rocket from creating an explosion. Amidst all this, Satya (Harshad Arora) had a moment of his own when he feared for Sai’s life and understood that he is in love with her.

The coming episode will see Satya wanting to talk to Sai about his feelings of love towards her. However, Sai will continue to be uncomfortable with Satya’s cosy attitude towards her.

Satya will tell himself that he has moved on from his dreadful past and wants Sai in his life. He will find out ways to impress her. He will also want to give her a cool gift for Vat Savitri puja. He will be told by his family to gift her a saree. On the other hand, Virat (Neil Bhatt) too will want to gift Sai a saree, under Vinayak’s insistence.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

