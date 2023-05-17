ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Satya realizing that he is in love with Sai. He will look for ways to express it to her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 14:46:36
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the rocket launcher track that put lives at stake. The Commissioner of Police was hit by a rocket launcher on his chest. Sai (Ayesha Singh) bravely held the rocket from coming out and creating a blast by covering it with her hand. Virat (Neil Bhatt) brought in the bomb squad to dismantle the rocket from creating an explosion. Amidst all this, Satya (Harshad Arora) had a moment of his own when he feared for Sai’s life and understood that he is in love with her.

The coming episode will see Satya wanting to talk to Sai about his feelings of love towards her. However, Sai will continue to be uncomfortable with Satya’s cosy attitude towards her.

Satya will tell himself that he has moved on from his dreadful past and wants Sai in his life. He will find out ways to impress her. He will also want to give her a cool gift for Vat Savitri puja. He will be told by his family to gift her a saree. On the other hand, Virat (Neil Bhatt) too will want to gift Sai a saree, under Vinayak’s insistence.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi determined to marry Shiva
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi determined to marry Shiva
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu loses precious evidence
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu loses precious evidence
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Suushmita Siingh in Amit Sadh and Esha Deol starrer Main
Exclusive: Suushmita Siingh in Amit Sadh and Esha Deol starrer Main
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan refuses to look for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan refuses to look for Radha
What's keeping Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh busy?
What's keeping Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh busy?
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh
Meet spoiler: Meet gets blamed for kids’ deteriorating health
Meet spoiler: Meet gets blamed for kids’ deteriorating health
Read Latest News