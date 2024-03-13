Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi exposes fee scam in the Bhosale Institute

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) having a tough time dealing with Ishaan (Shakti Arora), as he has been angry with her. Savi noticed that the college students are being asked to pay their fees again, when they have already paid it. The reason being was that a few of the students did not even have the receipt to prove this fact. Savi wanted to talk about it to Ishaan. However, he did not have time for her. The problem got so big that one of the students tried committing suicide as she did not have money to repay fees.

The coming episode will see the brave Savi fight out this situation and get victory. She will stand before the admin office with all the students who did not get a receipt even after paying fees. Ishaan will get to know of it and will come to the scene. Savi and others will protest to look into this issue immediately as it is the last day to pay fees. Ishaan will tell Savi that the admin has the most trusted people who cannot be suspected. But Savi’s request will force Ishaan to search the drawers of the admin officers. Finally, the money will be found in one of the admin officer’s bag. Savi will prove that it was the money given to trap the cuplrit. Ishaan will be cross at the officer for cheating.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1151 12th March Written Episode Update

Savi apologized to Mukul Mama after seeing his goodness at home.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.