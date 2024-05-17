Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets a way to prove her innocence; determined to get back to college

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) feeling the pain of losing each other. However, they are unable to tell it out and cope up with the sorrowful feeling. Ishaan was in tears when Reeva talked about him being unhappy about Harinee and Savi not coming home. Savi was in tears when she heard about Ishaan and Reeva’s engagement happening.

The upcoming episode will see Savi planning to work out a means to get back to college and her studies. She will hear from students of the Bhosale Institute about the exams coming. She will want to meet the Vice Chancellor, but will not be able to meet him in office. Savi will go to his house in the wee hours of the night, jump the wall and climb trees to reach him. The security guards will finally nab her and take her to the Vice Chancellor. Savi will express her problem and how she was rusticated for leaking the question papers. Savi will tell him that she did not commit that sin. The VC will give her a chance to prove her innocence and will ask her to look for proof that can prove it. He will assure Savi that he will grant her reentry if she would clear her name.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1216 16th May Written Episode Update

Ishaan missed Savi and was very upset about it. Harinee got to know the entire truth of Savi being rusticated from college. She felt bad for whatever happened to Savi.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.