Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets Panchmukhi Ganpati for Surekha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Yashwant Sahib and Surekha celebrating their 35th engagement anniversary. The family has planned a big puja for the same. Surekha wished to start the puja by doing the sthapana of a Panchmukhi Ganpati. However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva (Sumit Singh) could not get the desired Ganpati even after a prolonged search. We saw Savi (Bhavika Sharma) telling the family that she might be late for the puja as she is going out on personal work.

Ishaan and Reeva will be seen bringing a Ganpati idol which is not the desired one as per Surekha. However, the family will start the puja when Savi will arrive. She will arrive with the Panchmukhi Ganpati in hand, which will delight Surekha to the core. All the family members will be happy as Savi fulfiled Surekha’s desire. Surekha will be teary-eyed and will want to welcome Bappa in her own way. She will be seen washing Savi’s leg and doing aarti as Savi will bring Bappa inside the house.

This will be a good omen with Surekha recognizing the efforts of Savi for the first time.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1147 8th March Written Episode Update

Reeva and Ishaan planned to celebrate the 35th engagement anniversary of Yashwant and Surekha in style.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.