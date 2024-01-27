Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets shot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) getting married as Ishaan wanted to fulfil the last wish of Harinee. As we know, Savi is not ready to accept her marriage. We saw Ishaan being in a dilemma over how to tell his family the truth. His problem was eased by the astrologer who was called to fix the muhurat for their wedding. The learned man said that the kundali of the groom says that he is already married. This eased Ishaan’s problem and he confessed the truth to his family and showed them the video of being married to Savi.

Mayhem hit the Bhosale house with Reeva (Sumit Singh) reacting violently to Ishaan’s truth. The coming episode will see Ishaan passing off after having a high dose of alcohol. Reeva will continue to weep as Surekha will yell and curse Savi for ruining her family. Surekha will blame Isha for indirectly taking control of Ishaan’s life through Savi.

Reeva’s mother will drag Reeva out of the place while Yashwant Bhosale will shake an unconscious Ishaan to answer his question about ruining the family image.

The coming episode will see a bigger twist with Savi being shot. Ishaan and Savi will be seen having a confrontation where someone will try to shoot at Ishaan. However, Savi will push him and will take the bullet upon herself.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1105 26th January Written Episode Update

The astrologer made it convenient for Ishaan to break the truth. Ishaan confessed that he had married Savi.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.