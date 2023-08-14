Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know a shocking truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi (Bhavika Sharma) trying to prove that she was harassed in college by the family members and close friends of the Bhosale family. However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) needs proof for the same and is worried. At this juncture, we saw how destiny paved the way for Savi to be brought to the Bhosale house. She had an accident and Shikha brought her into the house to treat her as she was unconscious.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Savi coming face to face inside the Bhosale house. Soon, Ishaan will assume that this is yet another big game of Savi and Isha to get into the house. Savi will argue and tell that this was just a coincidence. However, Ishaan will continue to drag Isha into the mess and this will not be liked by Savi. Ultimately, Ishaan will open up with the truth of Isha unfortunately being his mother. This will shock Savi.

She will wonder why Isha had to go out of the house and will try to understand her past.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.