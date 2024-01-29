Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi on the run

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being answerable to his family for marrying Savi (Bhavika Sharma). We saw Surekha and Yashwant giving Ishaan the advice of forgetting all about the marriage. They advised him to leave Savi and not to think about her, as she has misused his goodness.

However, Ishaan very clearly told them that he has married Savi with all his acceptance and that it is his life-long responsibility to take care of her as his wife.

We also saw how Nishikant got Savi kidnapped from the hostel. She was being taken in an ambulance where Savi waged a war and escaped from the men.

The coming episode will see Savi being on the run in the dense jungle with the men trying to nab her. On the other hand, Ishaan will get to know of Savi being missing. He will also get to understand that Samrudh has escaped from jail. He will now be worried about Savi’s well-being and will go in search of that ambulance.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1107 28th January Written Episode Update

Nishikant sent men to kidnap Savi. Savi was taken in an ambulance from her college hostel.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.