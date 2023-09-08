Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi questioning Ishaan on how he could ask Isha about repaying the hospital bills.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Surekha trying to bring in misunderstandings in the rapport between Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Isha (Mansi Salve). As we wrote, Surekha called Isha and asked her to repay the 3 lakhs bill that Bhosales paid up for her hospital charges and surgery. Isha got so very sad about it that she immediately cut a cheque on Ishaan’s name and gave it to Savi to return it to the family.

The coming episode will see Savi not able to bear the pain and hurt that Isha will go through. She will stop eating and will keep crying, lying down on the hospital bed. Savi will notice her pain and will feel bad for her. She will not be able to understand why Ishaan had to do this. She will sneak into the house of the Bhosales, and will question Ishaan on how he can ask her to repay the money when she is hurt in hospital. Ishaan will be shocked to know of Isha being sad. He will not understand why Savi is blaming him with this accusation.

What will happen next? Will Ishaan learn about Surekha’s deed?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.