Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi struggles to find shelter

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi struggling to find a shelter for herself after she misses meeting Shantanu.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 16:05:32
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) eloping from home just before her wedding with Samrudh. Bhavani has got angry at what Savi did, and is targeting Isha for brainwashing Savi against the family. Meanwhile, we saw how Isha (Mansi Salve) requested Shantanu to do a favour by giving admission to Savi at the Bhosle Institute. However, Savi failed to reach the institute on time, as she was harrowed by two men.

The coming episode will see Savi reaching the institute at night, which will leave her stranded. Shantanu will not be there, and security will ask her to come the next day. Savi will be homeless and will not know what to do and how to spend the night. She will speak to Isha on phone, who will be equally perturbed for Savi. She will ask Savi to stay where she is and will try to contact Shantanu to help out Savi.

What will Savi do?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

