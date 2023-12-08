Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi supports Reeva

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Reeva (Sumit Singh) trying to get into the life of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) again. As we know, she met Ishaan at the college and also came to his house. But Ishaan and Surekha humiliated Reeva and sent her back. Ishaan told Reeva that he cannot forgive her. Reeva is now making attempts to get into the institute as a professor. She met Savi (Bhavika Sharma) in college and they helped each other.

Now, the coming episode will see Reeva getting her admission as a Professor of Psychology at the institute. She will be very happy and will come for her first class. She will again bump into Savi. Savi will get to know that Reeva is her new professor. However, in class, Durva will moc at Reeva and will call her by name. Savi will support Reeva and will tell the students to respect their teachers. Ishaan who will come there will question Reeva’s confidence in teaching and will tell her that she can leave if she is not able to handle the students. However, Reeva will be determined.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1056 7th December Written Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.