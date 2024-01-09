Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi’s brave fight to save her family

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) coming in as a saviour in protecting Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) family from Samrudh’s ulterior motives. Ishaan came to the kidnap spot where all the Chavana household members were kept captive. Ishaan beat Samrudh and saved the Chavan family.

However, the next scene which will be shown, in the coming episode will be of the building exploding, in which all of the family members will be unconscious with injuries. Savi will enter the building and will drag every family member to a point of safety. She will find a vehicle in the vicinity and with great difficulty, will bring her family to the hospital.

However, there will be a scene shown where the doctor will tell Savi that he could not save any of her family member.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1087 8th January Written Episode Update

Savi told Samrudh that she was ready to marry him, provided he kept her family safe. Meanwhile, Ishaan reached the spot to fight Samrudh.

What exactly happened after Ishaan saved the Chavan family from Samrudh? Only time will tell.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.