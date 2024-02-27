Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi’s words prompt Surekha to attend the party

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) not being at home, just before her reception function. This irked Surekha and she was angry at Savi. However, Savi managed to come before the function time, and claimed that she did oblige to conditions. This angered Surekha and she refused to attend the reception party of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi.

At the party, Nishikant introduced the newlyweds to the guests. He asked them to cut the cake, as the first task at the party.

The coming episode will see Savi refusing to cut the cake in Surekha’s absence. She will take the mike and talk in an emotional way that Surekha means the whole world to Ishaan and that she will not cut the cake in her absence. This emotional talk will melt Surekha who will listen to Savi’s words from her room. Surekha will decide to take part in the party for Ishaan’s sake. Ishaan will be extremely happy to see his Akka Sahib at the function area.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1136 26th February Written Episode Update

Ishaan and Savi came well-dressed to their reception party. However, Ishaan missed the presence of Akka Sahib

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.