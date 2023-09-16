Television | Spoilers

Shantanu calling Ishaan stone-hearted and insensitive for being so harsh towards his mother Isha.

Ishaan (Shakti Arora) humiliating his own mother Isha (Mansi Salvi) at his birthday party. As we know, Shantanu (Indraneel Bhattacharya) invited Isha to Ishaan's birthday party. Isha arrived with a cake in hand. However, Ishaan ridiculed his mother and said that she was dead for him the day she left him. Ishaan also asked his mother to get out of his party. Isha was pained by Ishaan's words.

We also wrote about how she stayed silent and in grief after the drama at the party. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Shantanu tried their level best to talk to her. But Isha remained silent and in her own thoughts.

We also saw Isha walking out of her hotel room and reaching the road. She hallucinated of seeing Ishu in front of her and walked on the middle of the road. She came in front of a truck but did not have any knowledge of the same.

We also wrote about the upcoming track wherein both Ishaan and Savi are called by the police to identify a body which was similar to Isha’s.

Now the coming drama will see Shantanu reprimanding Ishaan and calling him insensitive and stone-hearted. He will scold his son for being so indifferent towards his mother. Shantanu will tell Ishaan that if something goes wrong with Isha, Ishaan will never be able to handle himself for his mistake.

Saying this, Shantanu and Savi will go in their search for Isha. Ishaan will get worried.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 974 15th September Written Episode Update

Isha was thinking about her son Ishaan and walked on the road without being in her senses. She hallucinated seeing her little son Ishu on the road and walked towards him without noticing a truck coming towards her.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.