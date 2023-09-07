Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sulekha planning against Isha, so that Ishaan does not get closer to Isha.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salve) being admitted to the hospital after she was shot in broad daylight at the Bhosale Institute. We saw how Ishaan (Shakti Arora) gave her blood to save her life. And when she was declared dead in the hospital, a touch of Ishaan brought Isha back to life. Sulekha was witness to the moment when the ice was about to break between the mother and son. Isha had her hands stretched out and Ishaan also put forward his hand to hold his mother and weep. But Sulekha stopped the union from happening.

Now in the coming drama, Sulekha (Vaishali Thakkar) will go against Isha. She will want to separate the son and mother again, and will play her dirty game. She will call Isha and tell her to return the money that the Bhosales have paid for her hospital charges. This will hurt the ego of Isha and with tears in her eyes, she will cut a cheque on Ishaan’s name to return it to him.

Also, when Ishaan will be going to the hospital, Sulekha will deliberately place her leg over glass pieces and get hurt. Ishaan will be involved in taking care of her and nursing her wound. He will drop the idea of going to the hospital.

Can Sulekha succeed in keeping Ishaan away from Isha?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.