Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein the love proposal of Virat (Neil Bhatt) to Sai (Ayesha Singh) has left all in distress. This love confession has literally broken the marriage of Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat. The major fight between Virat and Pakhi resulted in Vinayak’s health deteriorating. The shock has again made it tough for his legs to function.

Now, Virat is keen on knowing the outcome of his love confession to Sai. Sai on the other hand, has been running away from Virat.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see Sai coming to Chavan Niwas to meet Vinayak. Vinayak will embrace Sai and will express his thoughts clearly to her. He will narrate the incident when his parents had a major fight, as a result of which his mother got injured on her head. However, his father had not reacted and had left his mother alone in such a situation. Sai will be shocked to see the fear in Vinayak. Vinayak will tell Sai that he is tired of being either with his father or with his mother. He will express his heartfelt desire to live a life with both his parents.

Sai will be shocked to see what Vinayak as a child is going through.

What will happen next?

