Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is humiliated with the charge of being characterless. As we know, Kiran had told the authorities in the college about Savi’s bad behaviour towards him. Savi was further hurt when Ishaan scolded and taunted her for her closeness with the ACP. Savi was so hurt that it required Isha and Shantanu to go to Bhosale house to show Ishaan the real face of Savi. However, Savi took it upon herself to prove her innocence.

The coming episode will not only see Savi tricking Kiran and recording his statement but will also she her taking the daring step of providing this vital evidence to the authorities at the institute. On hearing and knowing of Savi’s innocence, all will feel bad. Ishaan will be made to gulp in his sorrow when Savi will pinpoint how a woman is always made to face tough situations where she is called characterless for no reason at all. Savi’s stinging words will be hard for Ishaan to digest. Savi will further embarrass Ishaan and others by saying that she will quit college and needs just a leaving certificate from them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 988 29th September Written Episode Update

Isha and Shantanu came to the Bhosale house and confronted Ishaan on his behaviour with Savi. Isha told Ishaan to be good and think good as he is her son. Isha also compared Savi and Ishaan and told Ishaan that she found more of the good qualities in Savi and not him.

Will Ishaan apologize to Savi for the mistake he has committed?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.