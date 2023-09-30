Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi humiliating Ishaan with the proof to her innocence.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 15:23:49
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is humiliated with the charge of being characterless. As we know, Kiran had told the authorities in the college about Savi’s bad behaviour towards him. Savi was further hurt when Ishaan scolded and taunted her for her closeness with the ACP. Savi was so hurt that it required Isha and Shantanu to go to Bhosale house to show Ishaan the real face of Savi. However, Savi took it upon herself to prove her innocence.

The coming episode will not only see Savi tricking Kiran and recording his statement but will also she her taking the daring step of providing this vital evidence to the authorities at the institute. On hearing and knowing of Savi’s innocence, all will feel bad. Ishaan will be made to gulp in his sorrow when Savi will pinpoint how a woman is always made to face tough situations where she is called characterless for no reason at all. Savi’s stinging words will be hard for Ishaan to digest. Savi will further embarrass Ishaan and others by saying that she will quit college and needs just a leaving certificate from them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 988 29th September Written Episode Update

Isha and Shantanu came to the Bhosale house and confronted Ishaan on his behaviour with Savi. Isha told Ishaan to be good and think good as he is her son. Isha also compared Savi and Ishaan and told Ishaan that she found more of the good qualities in Savi and not him.

Will Ishaan apologize to Savi for the mistake he has committed?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla 856910
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav
Anupamaa Update: Anuj's brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar? 856879
Anupamaa Update: Anuj’s brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past 856875
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look 856688
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal's dilemma to tell Vandana the truth 856594
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal’s dilemma to tell Vandana the truth

Latest Stories

IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj 856976
IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj
Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled 856974
Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset 856972
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story 856969
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story
Tumse Na Ho Payega Is Frustratingly Bland 856966
Tumse Na Ho Payega Review: Is Frustratingly Bland
Auto Draft 856957
Marriage is a huge responsibility: Shreya Dave
Read Latest News