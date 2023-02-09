Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Vinayak’s future hanging in jeopardy with Sai (Ayesha Singh) being adamant about telling the truth to him. She entered the school as a substitute teacher and decided to talk to Vinayak all alone after class. She successfully took Vinayak to a place where they were alone inside the school. However, Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) got to know about it and started looking for Vinayak everywhere in the school.

Just when Sai was about to tell the truth to Vinayak, Pakhi and Virat intervened. The coming drama will see a high-octane twist wherein Pakhi in her fear of losing Vinayak will blurt out the fact that Sai is his real mother.

Vinayak will be shocked to see Pakhi pleading before him to stay with her, while Sai will open her arms to embrace Vinayak. All of this will make him really scared, and he will look at both of his mothers and will not know what to do.

How will Vinayak eventually react?

