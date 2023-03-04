Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen major drama hovering around Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) living in the same compound. Pakhi is very much insecure about Sai’s presence and she fears that she will take away her son Vinayak. On the other hand, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is getting drawn towards Sai with every passing day. Bhavani who is aware of Virat’s feelings stands for Virat and Sai’s union.

We saw how Sai has been doing everything that she can to free Vinayak of his fear. But Pakhi’s overindulgence has been troubling.

The coming episode will see Savi winning a competition in school where she will identify her mother blindfolded. Savi will demand that Virat and Sai take her out for dinner.

At the dinner party, Virat will get a gift for Sai and will indirectly ask Savi to give it to her mother.

Will Virat and Sai have family time with Savi at the party?

