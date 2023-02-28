Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) yet again getting into a spot of bother after locking horns with a goon Ajay Kamble. He has vowed to give it back to Sai, and Virat (Neil Bhatt) is well aware of what the goon’s men can do.

As we know, Virat sat safeguarding Sai and Savi all through the night outside the outhouse. He was troubled by mosquitoes and the cold weather, so opted to cover himself with Sai’s saree. This was mistaken by Pakhi. She felt Virat has gone crazy in his love for Sai.

The coming episode will see Virat and Sai indulging in a cute moment. They have together combined in the past as parents to make Savi and Vinayak happy. Virat will be driving the car when his sleepiness will almost create an accident, which will be safely averted by the alert Sai. Sai will get to know about Virat sitting outside her house to guard them. The two of them will have a funny banter and will this bring back the romantic memories of this loved Jodi.

Are Virat and Sai silently rediscovering their love for each other?

