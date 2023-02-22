Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) entering the Chavan house with a goal in mind. She is very well aware that the mind of Vinayak has been poisoned and the small kid hates Sai for all the reasons depicted to him.

Sai now wants to stay in Chavan house and give herself the room and space to clear Vinayak’s thoughts. While Bhavani and Virat (Neil Bhatt) have accepted this proposal of Sai, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is dead against it. She has threatened to leave the house, if Sai continues to stay.

However, the coming episode will see Bhavani and Virat making a promise to Pakhi that no matter what happens, Vinayak will not go away from the house with Sai.

Meanwhile, Sai will decide to stay in the outhouse and not in the main house. With Sai and Savi setting up their new home, Virat will help them in all ways. The three of them will be seen spending some happy time. It will look as though they have a small and happy family.

Bhavani will see Virat and Sai enjoying with Savi and will wish and pray that this remains their future.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.