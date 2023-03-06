Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat (Neil Bhatt) struggling to hide his inner feelings of love for Sai (Ayesha Singh). As we saw, Sai and Virat took Savi for dinner, wherein Virat had his own moments with Sai. He, however, silenced his love for Sai fearing his responsibility towards Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) as a husband.

However, on the day of Holi, all in the Chavan house will dress up for Holika Dahan. Pakhi will look beautiful and will desire to be praised by her husband. On the other hand, Virat’s father will coax Virat to praise Pakhi’s dressing on the day.

But Virat will be stunned on seeing Sai coming towards him all dressed up. Sai will be dressed in a typical Maharastrian style and Virat will not be able to take his eyes off Sai. Virat will remain in silence, and will continue to gaze at Sai and will remember his father’s words.

Pakhi will notice that Virat is lost upon seeing Sai.

How will this love triangle proceed now?

