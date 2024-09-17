Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update 18 September 2024: Rajat Takes A Stand, Savi Slaps Him

StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, tops the TRP chart with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 18 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) writes notes expressing his wish to begin a fresh start and also begs pardon. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) looks confused and shocked by Rajat’s sudden change in behavior.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Savi messes up here and there in her own world. By mistake, she spoils one of her relative’s sarees, who starts badmouthing about Savi. Upon this, Rajat takes a stand and confronts Savi’s relative. Rajat praises Savi’s efforts and takes her side, leaving everyone shocked and impressed. Rajat takes Savi with him and makes her stand under hot water.

As Savi gets wet, she calms down, but recalling the memories, she feels that Rajat plotted this game against her. She slaps him, leaving Rajat devastated. Rajat confronts Savi and shares that he didn’t do anything like Big Savi doesn’t believe, while Rajat warns Savi that she can never beat him.

The next morning, Rajat feels attracted to Savi, seeing her sleep peacefully. As she wakes up, they indulge in a cute fight again. Later, Savi comes to Isha’s home, where Isha reveals that she is very happy and impressed with Rajat because of his behavior last night. Isha reveals that Rajat took a stand for Savi and confronted her relative. After knowing the truth, Savi feels guilty for slapping him.