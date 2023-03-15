Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) being abused and humiliated in the Chavan house by Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). The fact that Virat (Neil Bhatt) in his intoxicated phase, expressed his love for Sai, did not go down well with Pakhi.

Now, as we wrote earlier, Sai will have a new guy entering her life. He is Dr Satya Adhikari, the fun-loving doctor who is the new colleague in the hospital where Sai works.

The two of them will have a wrong start to their association, but will late go on to be good friends.

The coming episode will see Dr Satya having the bracelet of Sai in his hand. She would have left it in the operation theatre and Satya will carry it when Virat will come to the hospital to give lunch to Sai.

Virat will be shocked to see Sai’s bracelet in the hands of a stranger man.

What will Virat’s mindset be now?

