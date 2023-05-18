ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin Spoiler: Sai's act breaks Satya's heart

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai breaking Satya's heart by choosing to wear the saree given by Vinayak.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 13:35:08
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama with the Vat Savitri puja happening. Sai (Ayesha Singh) who is now married to Satya (Harshad Arora), has kept a fast for him. However, as we know, this marriage is a deal between them. But Satya has started to have feelings of love for Sai and wants to tell her. The first big opportunity that he has got to express his love and care for Sai is the Vat Savitri puja. After a lot of brainstorming, Satya gifted Sai with a saree and asked her to wear the same for the Puja.

We saw how Bhavani had ordered a saree for Pakhi. With Pakhi not being there, Vinayak wants to give the saree to Sai. Vinayak asks Sai to wear his given saree for the puja.

Sai who wore Satya’s given saree, changed it to Vinayak’s saree. This will in the coming episode create a big issue. While Satya will feel sad, Amba will point out the fact that Sai lives in the past, and that she wore the saree given by her ex-husband and rejected the saree given by her husband.

Will Sai understand Satya’s feelings?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

