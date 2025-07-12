Harshad Arora Breaks Silence On Preetika Rao’s ‘Womanizer’ Tag—Here’s What Wife Muskaan Rajput Said

It all started earlier this year when Harshad Arora’s Beintehaa co-star Preetika Rao lashed out at a fan who made videos of her with Harshad from Beintehaa as a throwback. The actress lashing out at the fan labelled the actor ‘a man who sleeps with every woman he finds’. The actor has finally broken his silence on the matter and shares his wife Muskaan Rajput’s reaction.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, the interviewer asked Harshad about his wife Muskaan Rajput’s reaction to Preetika Rao’s allegations. The actor shared, “Thankfully, and you know that’s very sensible and mature of her. She understood me, she knows me. She was actually surprised and was taken aback and she was in disbelief ki like literally this also happens, log aisa bhi kerte hai toh get into the limelight.”

Further, Harshad said, “Abhi mai kya bolu? I don’t want to go into that topic, but mai bahot iske bare me explanation bhi de chuka hu media me interviews me.”

Emphasising on his wife Muskaan’s reaction he said, “Thankfully mai daad dena chahunga ye bahot logo ne unse pucha bhi ki apko aitraaz to nahi to kehti hai I know my husband, I know ki vo kaisa hai aur me ye bhi janti hu kisine Aisa kyu bola hai kaha bola hai aur das saal baad kyu bola, bola bhi toh.”

Concluding the conversation, Harshad shares that he has no clue why she said that because everyone tried to reach out to her, but she didn’t say anything, and he has cleared his side of the story.