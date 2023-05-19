ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OMG!! Sai takes Virat's name during her Vat Savitri Puja

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai taking the name of Virat instead of Satya at the Vat Savitri puja. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 May,2023 12:31:49
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) keeping themselves busy in their individual lives. Virat does not want to see Satya and Sai together. On the other hand, Satya has fallen in love with Sai and wants to tell her about it.

But the fact remains that Sai is not able to get Virat out of her mind. During the Vat Savitri Puja, we saw how she was blamed for not wearing Satya’s given saree and wearing Virat’s given saree. Vinayak and Satya gifted a saree each to Sai, and Sai chose to wear the saree gifted to her by her son.

The coming episode will see the Vat Savitri puja being performed by the ladies. However, when Sai will be performing her puja, she will be reminded of Virat. She will try to distract her mind, but will remember her earlier Vat Savitri Puja with Virat. When the ladies will ask her to pray for the long life of her husband, she will take the name of Virat Chavan which will further shock Satya and his family.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

