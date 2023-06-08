ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya puts up a plan for his grand love confession

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Satya planning a grand love confession. He will be eager to express his love before Sai.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 15:48:40
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen a high-voltage drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) finally realizing that she is still in love with Virat (Neil Bhatt). This realization has her in a desperate stage as she feels that it is a sin, especially after being married to Satya (Harshad Arora). However, she decides to open up her feelings for Virat before Satya and take his advice.

Meanwhile, Satya is eager to express his love for Sai. As we know, with every passing day, Satya has grown closer to Sai and has fallen for her.

The coming episode will see Satya planning to propose his love in style. He will set up his cabin in the hospital as the premise for the love confession. He will be seen arranging the room with flowers and petals. He will also take the help of a nurse for ideas on how to go about it.

Satya will want Sai to come to the hospital. He will call her and tell her that he is suddenly feeling ill and will request her to come. Sai will get worried and will rush to the hospital.

Satya will be ready with all the arrangements and will confess his love to Sai.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

