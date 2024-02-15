Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Harshad Arora gets engaged to Muskaan Rajput

Actor Harshad Arora who was last seen in the role of Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has taken the next plunge in life. He got engaged to actress Muskaan Rajput recently. Muskaan was seen in the cast of Naagin 6 on Colors.

Harshad and Muskaan posted a picture in monochrome, and announced to their fans and well-wishers about this big decision in their personal life. They talked about taking the next step together, thus announcing their engagement.

Both the actors were dressed in traditional wear. Soon, love via comments started pouring on their social media, with wishes and congratulatory messages coming their way.

Harshad Arora’s love triangle in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, was loved by viewers. He is also known for his portrayals in Beintehaa, Dahleez, Mayavi Malang, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani etc. As for Muskaan, she played the role of Vidushi in Naagin 6.

Here’s wishing Harshad and Muskaan all the very best for their future!!