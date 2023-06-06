ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat decides to take a work transfer

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Virat deciding to take his transfer at work and move on in life.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 14:45:18
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking twist of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) joining hands in uniting Vijendra with Amba. Just before his surgery, the truth came to the fore and it was a happy reunion for Vijendra, Satya and Amba. Satya and Amba convinced Vijendra for the surgery.

As we know, Vijendra suffered from a third phase tumour, and this meant that after the surgery, there was every chance of him losing his memory. However, Vijendra was happy to go ahead with the surgery after meeting his son and wife.

The coming episode will see the surgery of Vijendra getting successful. Sai and Satya will be excited that Vijendra’s life has been saved. However, as predicted, Vijendra will lose his memory and this will be a concern.

On the other hand, Virat will be extremely upset about seeing Sai’s happy family. He will finally get this realization that it is too late for him in life to get Sai back for himself. He will have an emotional breakdown and will decide to move away from Sai’s life.

He will tell his mother of his decision of taking a work transfer and going away.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

