Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Full Episode 37: Pallavi And Arnav Come Close

In Dangal TV’s one of the famous shows, Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. And now, the viewers will see that Purshottam Shastri, Arnav’s father, tells Arnav that his son-in-law’s foreign tour will be funded only by Pallavi’s family.

On the other hand, Pallavi, late at night, makes lado of 21kg Bundi. Then, Arnav comes into the scene and asks Pallavi the reason behind her making Lado this late. Pallavi explains to him that she has to make this all lados till morning. Witnessing Pallavi alone, Arnav accompanies her to make the lado. Then Babli Devi is surprised to see the big lado; however, she feels good that her reputation will improve.

In the morning, Arnav can be seen working in his room and then comes Pallavi from the bathroom and notices that the dumbbell Arnav is holding is coming out, so before it can fall on Arnav’s leg, Pallavi comes in and saves him but hurts herself. Arnav takes Pallavi in his arms, puts her on the bed, and applies ice on her legs.

Later, Pallavi reaches Sarvgun Sampan Pratiyogita, where she finds her mother and her sister-in-law, Jhilmil. Then, the host welcomes the guests, who are none other than Pallavi’s in-laws, Purshottam Shastri and Babli Devi. It will be thrilling to see how Pallavi will manage to participate in the competition.

