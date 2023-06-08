ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti accuses Shivendra of breaking family traditions

Shivendra will enter Damayanti's room, where she will begin accusing him of breaking family traditions, expressing doubt that things will ever return to normal in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jun,2023 13:56:20
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Shivendra and Surilii get married and come to Ranak. Damayanti gets excited to hear about her son returning. However, she gets shocked when she witnesses Shivendra and Surilii in wedding outfits. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that Surilii is now his wife and the family’s daughter-in-law. Damayanti remains speechless and refuses to welcome them. She leaves to rest in her room. Meanwhile, Shivendra’s brothers welcome Surilii into the house.

In the coming episode, Surilii, Shivendra, and others will sit together at the dining table, ready for lunch. However, Shivendra will feel upset upon realizing that his mother, Damayanti, is not there, as she usually initiates the prayer before meals. Surilii will suggest going to convince her to join them. Shivendra will enter Damayanti’s room, where she will begin accusing him of breaking family traditions, expressing doubt that things will ever return to normal. As Damayanti exits the room, she will mistakenly assume that Surilii, who was waiting outside for Shivendra, has been eavesdropping on their conversation. She will start criticizing Surilii and claim that Shivendra’s affection for her is nothing but a facade.

Will Surilii manage to win Damayanti’s heart?

