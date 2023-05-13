ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Police lands at Surilii’s house for investigation

Damyanti will decide to punish the culprit who injured her son. Hence, the police will look into the matter. Police will land at Surilii’s house to dig out information about Monty in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 15:28:01
Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii will take Shivendra to the hospital, and he will be rushed to the emergency operating theatre. Surilii will call Damayanti to inform her about the incident, and Damayanti will be completely shocked upon hearing the news. Damayanti will head to the hospital without wasting time to be with Shivendra. When she arrives, she will see Surilii for the first time, and Surilii will confess to Damayanti that Monty, the husband of her sister Sasha, is responsible for stabbing Shivendra.

Damyanti and her three sons will pray for Shivendra’s recovery at the hospital. She will ask Veera to speak to Surilii and request her to leave the hospital as she does not want to see her near Shivendra. Veera will approach Surilii, who is already terrified by the situation and murmuring about how everything was going well until now. However, Veera will tell her that nothing has been going right since she entered Shivendra’s life, and Damyanti’s fear about her is valid. Veera will request Surilii to leave the hospital. Later, Surilii will be seen crying in the shower and praying for Shivendra’s recovery.

In the coming episode, Damyanti will decide to punish the culprit who injured her son. Hence, the police will look into the matter. Police will land at Surilii’s house to dig out information about Monty. The inspector will ask Shasha and Surilii to reveal everything about Monty.

Will police nab Monty?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

