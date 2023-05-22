ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv helps Surilli to bail out Sasha

The inspector bails out Sasha. Surilii gets happy and hugs Sasha. Soon, the inspector reveals that Shiv gave guarantee hence Sasha is out of the jail in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 14:54:11
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Shivendra and Surilii s have a phone conversation where Shivendra encourages Surilii to wake up and join him at 4:30 in the morning to experience the captivating beauty of the world at that time. He shares a list of items with her and asks her to bring them along. Surilii confesses that she is not accustomed to early mornings and has never woken up this early. In response, Shivendra reveals that he is also not a night person, but he stays awake the entire night in the jungle during a stormy night to ensure her safety. He playfully tells her that now it’s her turn to reciprocate and make it up to him, as the thing he wants to show can only be witnessed during that time.

The police land at Surilii’s house and ask for Sasha. Soon, the inspector asks Sasha to accompany him to the police station. At the station, the inspector questions Sasha about her husband’s whereabouts. However, she fails to answer his questions. Hence, the police arrest Sasha. Surilii comes to the station and asks the inspector to leave her sister. However, the police ask Surilii to reveal Monty’s address and take her sister along.

In the coming episode, Surilii tries to convince the inspector and soon, he gets a call from the commissioner. The latter asks to let go of Sasha. On the commissioner’s order, the inspector bails out Sasha. Surilii gets happy and hugs Sasha. Soon, the inspector reveals that Shiv gave a guarantee hence Sasha is out of jail. Surilii gets happy and calls Shiv to thank him. However, he gets upset as Surilii doesn’t tell him about Sasha’s arrest.

Are you excited to witness the drama?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

