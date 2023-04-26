Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Sasha join hands to clear Surilii’s misunderstandings

Shivendra and Sasha join hands to clear Surilii’s misunderstandings in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Veera meets Shivendra, who lands in Mumbai. The latter gets upset with Veera and Ranimaa. He asks Veera to go and mentions that he will come after clearing Surilii’s misunderstanding.

Surilii receives news from her aunt, Pammi maasi, that her cafe will be sealed due to fraudulent activity of misleading them. Sasha admits that on the party night, she received a call from the officials and mistakenly told them they had called the wrong number. Pammi maasi gets angry at Sasha, but Surilii intervenes and diffuses the situation by taking matters into her own hands and meeting with the officials.

In the coming episode, Prince Shivendra will plan to make amends with Surilii by inviting her to cater for his upcoming meeting in Mahabaleshwar through his assistant. Surilii will get stressed by the short notice of the meeting as she will have to leave the next day. Meanwhile, Sasha (Cheshta Bhagat) will call Shivendra to clarify his intentions behind this opportunity. However, he will reassure her that he only wants to seek forgiveness and not do any favor for her. Sasha gets on board with the idea and promises to help.

Will Surilii learn about Shivendra’s plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.