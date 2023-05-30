ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic

Surilii will decide to take Shivendra for Mumbai darshan. While exploring Mumbai, the two will also come closer in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 May,2023 17:34:36
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum on Sony Entertainment Television is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Raghavendra will approach Damayanti and express his feeling of insignificance, emphasizing that he knows Ranak better than Shivendra but is still not allowed to lead the project. Raghavendra will admit his love for Swatilekha but express frustration that Damayanti has arranged her marriage with Shivendra instead. He will storm out angrily from the situation.

On the other hand, Shiv and Surilii will meet, and Surilii will be seen showing concern for Shiv’s injuries. But Shiv ends up confessing his love to Surilii. Surilii will tell Shiv their worlds are different. Also reveal that they belong to opposite families. She will worry about her future with Shiv. However, the latter will try to ease Surilii’s stress. He will assure her that when the two get together, all problems will be solved.

In the coming episode, Surilii will decide to take Shivendra for Mumbai darshan. He will be excited to explore Mumbai with his lady love. First, Surilii will make Shivendra have pani puri. Later, she will take him to some famous spot. While exploring Mumbai, the two will also come closer. Audiences will witness romantic moments of Shivendra and Surilii.

Will Damayanti learn about Shiv and Surilii’s romantic time?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

