Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra confesses love for Surilii

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum on Sony Entertainment Television is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Shivendra will confess his love for Surilii to Damayanti and inform her that Ranakgarh will accept her for him. However, he wants to know if Damyanti will accept her. Damayanti will reject the idea, stating that there is no compatibility between them and that she cannot accept Surilii because she doesn’t belong to their social class.

Damayanti will even reveal that it was not his father but this palace that chose her as its daughter-in-law, and Surilii has no chance of being chosen. Damayanti will shock Shivendra further by informing him that she has already arranged his marriage with Swatilekha. However, Shivendra will take a drastic step and leave the palace, leaving Damayanti in tears as she watches her beloved son walk away.

In the coming episode, Raghavendra will approach Damayanti and express his feeling of insignificance, emphasising that he knows Ranak better than Shivendra but is still not allowed to lead the project. Raghavendra will also admit his love for Swatilekha but express frustration that Damayanti has arranged her marriage with Shivendra instead. He will storm out angrily from the situation. On the other hand, Shiv and Surilii will meet, and Surilii will be seen showing concern for Shiv’s injuries. But Shiv will end up confessing his love to Surilii.

Aww! Are you excited to see their love confession?

