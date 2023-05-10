Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED

Monty tries to strangulate Surilii. Shivendra witnesses Surilii and rushes to save her. Shivendra fights with Monty and the latter attacks Shiv in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra asks Surilii if she’d like to join him for a cup of coffee, noting that their story began over coffee and would be a nice way to end it. Surilii desires to join him but declines as she runs late for Dia’s annual function.

Shivendra understands and respects her decision. However, Surilii calls out to Shivendra and asks if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra smiles and happily agrees, and the two enjoy a coffee together. Surilii and Shivendra enjoy coffee and a heartfelt conversation. Shivendra expresses to Surilii that their location holds special significance to him as it was his father’s favourite spot, and they used to come here together.

After hearing Shivendra’s story, Surilii empathizes with him and begins thinking about her family. While discussing her parents, Surilii becomes emotional and starts crying. To provide comfort, Shivendra holds Surilii’s hand.

In the coming episode, Shivendra requests to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she agrees. Shivendra drops Surilii near her café and bid her adieu. Soon, Monty comes and tries to strangulate Surilii. The latter struggles and her phone falls down. Shivendra overhears Surilii and rushes to save her. Shivendra fights with Monty and soon he removes a knife. Monty attacks Shiv.

Will Surilii save Shiv?

