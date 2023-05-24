ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra goes against his mother Damayanti for Surilii

Damayanti attempts to make Shivendra comprehend that the girl from the cafe (Surilii) used to give him money for drugs and is now trying to trap Shivendra. The latter rebels against his mother in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 13:50:26
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Surilii tries to convince the inspector to bail out Sasha and soon gets a call from the commissioner. The latter asks to let go of Sasha. On the commissioner’s order, the inspector bails out Sasha. Surilii gets happy and hugs Sasha. Soon, the inspector reveals that Shiv gave a guarantee hence Sasha is out of jail. Surilii gets happy and calls Shiv to thank him. However, he gets upset as Surilii doesn’t tell him about Sasha’s arrest.

Shivendra gets upset with Surilii for not sharing her problem with him. Surilii attempts to make amends. She invites him for an early morning video call, asking him to close his eyes and begin singing for him. Shivendra desires to hear more of her music, but Surilii sets a condition that if he truly wishes to listen to her music further, he must come to Mumbai and sit in front of her to experience her live performance.

In the coming episode, Damayanti and Shivendra will engage in a conversation where Damayanti will admit to Shivendra that she is the one responsible for Sasha’s arrest, as her husband stabbed Shivendra, and she will ensure that the responsible person receives punishment. Damayanti will attempt to make Shivendra comprehend that the girl from the cafe (Surilii) used to give him money for drugs and is now trying to trap Shivendra. The latter will rebel against his mother when she questions if the cafe girl is worthy of his friendship, accusing her of trapping him. In response, Shivendra will express his deep concern and respect for Surilii, confessing that she is not just special but very special to him, so she should at least give her the basic respect she deserves.

How will Damayanti react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

