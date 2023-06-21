ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra

Raghvendra uses inappropriate words for Shivendra’s wife Surilii. Shivendra gets angry at Raghvendra for his statements and slaps him in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 17:31:41
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Samar requests Damayanti to give him the contract of Raghavendra’s marriage. On the other hand, Surilii also requests the same. Damayanti gives the wedding contract to Samar instead Surilii, which upsets the latter and Shivendra.

Shivendra, Surilii, Maanvendra, and Samvendra visit Swatilekha’s house for the shagun ceremony. During the gathering, Madhumalti showers Surilii with immense respect and affection, referring to her as the ‘badi bahu’ of the Barot family, which deeply upsets Swatilekha. Surilii reciprocates by presenting Swatilekha with a necklace as a gesture of love.

Madhumalti, relieved to have Surilii as part of the family, implores her to support Swatilekha, and Surilii promises to protect her like a younger sister. In the Barot mansion, Raghavendra joyfully informs Damayanti about their fondness for the gift given by Shivendra and Surilii. Damayanti realizes that all of them, including Surilii, went to Swatilekha’s house without her consent.

In the coming episode, Damayanti witnesses Shivendra and Surilii’s marriage photo in the newspaper and gets angry. This drama leads to Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight, wherein the latter use inappropriate words for Shivendra’s wife, Surilii. Shivendra gets angry at Raghvendra for his statements and slaps him. Damayanti gets shocked to witness the fight between two brothers.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News