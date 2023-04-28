Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra’s plan gets exposed in front of Surilli

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Prince Shivendra plans to make amends with Surilii by inviting her to cater his upcoming meeting in Mahabaleshwar through his assistant. Meanwhile, Sasha calls Shivendra to clarify his intentions behind this opportunity. However, he reassures her that he only wants to seek forgiveness and not do any favor for her. Sasha gets on board with the idea and promises to help.

Shivendra’s manager, Bandish, expresses concern about whether Surilii can manage the catering in just two days. But Shivendra assures him that Surilii is on her way. Bandish guides everyone not to let Surilii know that it’s Shivendra’s company in any way. Later, Surilii arrives at the location and enquires at the reception. Spotting her at the Eco Nature Conference, Shivendra gets happy.

In the coming episode, Surilii discovers that the Eco Nurture company belongs to Shivendra, the CEO. Upon this realization, she becomes enraged and leaves the premises in a rage. Shivendra goes behind her and makes an effort to apologize. Meanwhile, Surilii contacts Sasha and interrogates her regarding her knowledge. As Shivendra follows Surilii, he advises her to get into his car for safety reasons, but she refuses and takes a taxi to Mumbai, leaving him behind.

Will Surilii let Shivendra apologize to her?

