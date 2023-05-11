ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital

Damayanti comes to the hospital to be with Shivendra. When she arrives, she sees Surilii for the first time in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 15:55:38
Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii and Shivendra enjoy coffee and a heartfelt conversation. Shivendra tells Surilii that their location holds special significance to him as it was his father’s favourite spot, and they used to come here together.

After hearing Shivendra’s story, Surilii empathizes with him and begins thinking about her family. While discussing her parents, Surilii becomes emotional and starts crying. To provide comfort, Shivendra holds Surilii’s hand. Shivendra requests to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she agrees. Shivendra drops Surilii near her café and bid her adieu. Soon, Monty comes and tries to strangulate Surilii. The latter struggles, and her phone falls down. Shivendra overhears Surilii and rushes to save her. Shivendra fights with Monty, and soon he removes a knife. Monty attacks Shiv.

In the coming episode, Surilii will take Shivendra to the hospital, and he will be rushed to the emergency operating theatre. Surilii will call Damayanti to inform her about the incident, and Damayanti will be completely shocked upon hearing the news. Damayanti will head to the hospital without wasting time to be with Shivendra. When she arrives, she will see Surilii for the first time, and Surilii will confess to Damayanti that Monty, the husband of her sister Sasha, is responsible for stabbing Shivendra.

Will Shiv be saved?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

