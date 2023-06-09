Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra’s first fight after marriage

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that Surilii is now his wife and the family’s daughter-in-law. Damayanti remains speechless and refuses to welcome them. She leaves to rest in her room. Meanwhile, Shivendra’s brothers welcome Surilii into the house.

Shivendra goes to Damayanti’s room, where she accuses him of breaking family traditions, expressing doubt that things will ever return to normal. As Damayanti exits the room, she mistakenly assumes that Surilii, who was waiting outside for Shivendra, has been eavesdropping on their conversation. She starts criticizing Surilii and claims that Shivendra’s affection for her is nothing but a facade.

In the coming episode, Madhumalti will storm into the palace to confront Damayanti about her broken promise to marry her daughter Swatilekha to her eldest son, Shivendra. Damayanti will calmly explain to her that no union is accepted within the palace without her approval. Meanwhile, Surilli will mistakenly believes that Shivendra has lied to her once again. However, Shivendra will attempt to reassure Surilli, but his efforts will prove fruitless. The two will fight each other on the first day after marriage.

Will Surilii manage to win Damayanti’s heart?

